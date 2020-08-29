He deflowered me, impregnated another woman, displayed their wedding pictures on Facebook —Wife

A woman, Kodijat Abdulramon, has dragged her husband, Ahmed Abdulramon, before Ojo Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Kodijat in her suit claimed that her three-year-old marriage to her husband lacked trust, care and peace of mind.

She, therefore, prayed the court to rule that they go their different ways and award her custody of their only child who had been in the custody of the defendant.

Ahmed consented to divorce saying since that was what Kodijat wanted.

Kodijat in her testimony explained that: “I fell in love with Ahmed when we met and we courted for seven years.

“We were at the verge of getting married when, unknown to me, he had impregnated another woman.

“It was those who saw the pictures of his wedding with his other wife on Facebook that called my attention to it.

“I got pregnant a few months after this and we had our wedding which was a quiet ceremony held in my parents’ sitting room.

“Ahmed neglected me throughout the time I was pregnant. He didn’t give me a dime for my ante-natal care.

“His mother advised that I take herbs which I did for a while but later stopped.

“It was my parents who supported me morally and financially for the nine months I carried the pregnancy.

“Both my father and brother gave me an amount almost going to a million naira to get a shop and stock it with goods which I did.

“I took ill as the pregnancy was advancing and couldn’t operate my business. My shop was under lock for months and the goods there got expired.

“Ahmed refused that I come home after I had put to bed and discharged from the hospital. He asked us to move to my parents’ house but I refused. I insisted on going to his house which he found displeasing.

“He ensured he frustrated me. He would sleep outside home for days and when he was around and I asked him for feeding allowance, he would refuse me. His complaint was always that of paucity of fund.

“Ahmed would sometimes beat me blue black when I complain.

“I got fed up one day and packed my belongings, but he insisted I must not take our child who was just a year and some few months old and still breastfeeding, along with me.

“He put our child in his mother’s care and refused me access to him, “she stated.

Ahmed in his testimony stated that: “My lord, I didn’t know what came over kodijat on the day she packed her belongings and moved out of my house. I begged and persuaded her not to go, but she was resolute.

“It’s true Kodijat and I courted for seven years but she and her father delayed our marriage. Her father insisted he would not give her to me in marriage until she was pregnant for me. Kodijat also agreed to this.

“Kodijat unfortunately failed to conceive early. I went through some test at the hospital and the results certified me okay.

“I encouraged her to go for relevant tests too but she refused.

“All that while, I never stopped loving her. I encouraged her to get a shop so that she could establish herself in her business as a chemist.

“She got the shop and we jointly paid for its rent. I paid half and she paid the remaining half.

“Unfortunately, another lady got pregnant for me before Kodijat did.

“I opened up to her on this but she still insisted on marrying me. According to her, she can’t sleep with any other man except me who deflowered her.

“Kodijat later got pregnant. She and her rival met around this period and both became friends. Kodijat even paid her several visits when she put to bed.

“I spent N30, 000 every month on Kodijat’s medical care but she decided on her own to have the baby in a trado-medical clinic.

“Kodijat and I had our wedding, but the ceremony was a quiet one.

“Our baby was sick after birth and I paid through the nose at the hospital. My father also gave us a meaningful amount for his care.

“Kodijat started misbehaving when she learnt I wanted to marry and bring home her rival.

“She moved out of the house on the morning of my marriage to my second wife. Her reason for this according to her was that she wanted peace of mind. It was her family members who came to pack her belongings.

“She also moved her goods from the shop I rented for her and put it under lock.

“My parents and I have made several attempts to see her parents but they kept rebuffing us,” he stated.

Giving his judgment after he had heard both parties, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved their wedlock and awarded custody of their only child to the plaintiff.

The defendant was asked to be responsible for his feeding, education and health care.

According to Odunade, the defendant must give the plaintiff N5,000 every month for their child’s feeding.

