He brought his new wife into the room which rent I paid, refused me access to my belongings —Woman

An estranged wife, Jamila Murtala, has begged a Mararaba Upper Area Court, sitting in Nasarawa State to grant her custody of her seven-month-old baby.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Jamila said she was happily married to her husband Saminu, but that he suddenly changed and their relationship went sour.

She stated that their union was eventually dissolved on September 21.

“He refused me access to our apartment and my belongings and also denied me some other privileges.

“Immediately our union was dissolved, I locked my apartment and travelled to inform my uncle about the latest development.

“However, when I returned home on September 24, to my greatest surprise, I discovered that he had changed the locks and moved his second wife in.

“I paid N12,000 for the apartment in 2020. He promised to refund the money, but which he never did,” she told the court.





She prayed the court to compel Saminu to pay N20,000 as monthly allowance for the child’s upkeep.

“I pray the court for an order for a refund of the money I paid for the apartment and the unconditional release of my belongings,” she said.

Saminu, however, denied all allegations.

The judge, Mohammed Jibril adjourned the case.