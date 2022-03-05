‘He accused me of infidelity, beat me and my male customers; threw out my belongings’

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned for judgment on the divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Tawakalitu Motunrayo against her husband, Musibau Motunrayo.

Tawakalitu who dragged her husband to court accused him of irresponsibility and battery.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant constantly shirked his responsibility towards her and their three children.

She added that he was in the habit of beating her and that he refused to relent even when she was pregnant which led to the loss of her third pregnancy.

Tawakalitu further said that Musibau never trusted her.

She told the court he always accused her of dating her male customers, adding that he would come to her shop to destroy her goods, fight with these men and rain curses on them.

Tawakalitu stated that her husband had made her life hellish and thus prayed the court to end their relationship and put their children in her custody.

She also pleaded with the court to mandate him to refund the money she lent him and also make him responsible for the welfare of their children.

Musibau in his response claimed he paid his children’s school fees as and when due and that he gave them N2,000 for food every other day.

The defendant admitted he owed the plaintiff N90,000 but prayed the court to help retrieve from her three documents in her possession which had to do with his landed property.

Tawakalitu in her testimony said: “My lord, Musibau once deserted our home for four months and was not bothered about our children’s survival.

“I reported him to his mother after I waited for his return, but he failed to show up. She told me to ignore him and concentrate on our children’s welfare.

“She then confided in me that she learnt that he wanted to take a new wife,” the plaintiff said.

She added that, “I have never enjoyed my marriage to Musibau since we got married mainly because he is irresponsible and is a brute.

“Musibau beats me almost all the time. He refused to change even when I was pregnant.

“He beat me till I bled when I was carrying our third pregnancy and I eventually lost the baby after being on admission for weeks.

“He extended this hostile behaviour to our first child who felt relieved when he left home for four months.

“My husband did not trust me. He was always accusing me of dating my male customers and would beat me to a pulp.

“Musibau would turn my shop upside down and destroy my goods. He would then fight with my customers and rain curses on them.

“I felt embarrassed any time he did this because people would always gather in front of my shop to watch the shameful scene.

“Not satisfied, he started accusing me of going out with an alfa. He asked that I swore with a Koran and I did, but he was not convinced.

“He later beat alfa and me and almost maimed us before we were rescued from his hands.

“I decided to pack my belongings out of our rented apartment and move into my own house after he almost snuffed life out of me when beating me.

“My lord, Musibau has hurt and embarrassed me enough. I have gone through hell for the 13 years we have been married and I wish to put an end to it.

“All I want from this honourable court is that it dissolves our marriage and grant me custody of our children.

“I also pray the court to make my husband responsible for the upkeep of our children.

“My lord, I lent my husband a meaningful amount of money to boost his business, but he squandered it. I want a refund of this money,” Tawakalitu stated.

Musibau responding said, “My lord, I have always suspected that Tawakalitu was cheating on me and my friend confirmed this. He informed me while we were both in police custody after we fought that my wife has chains of lovers who take her to bed.

“Tawakalitu moved out of my house into her new building after we had a disagreement and fought.

“I went to check on her there and met her in an uncompromising position with an alfa, who is obviously her lover, “he stated.

“My lord, I am a responsible father. I pay our children’s school fees as and when due.

“I also give them N2, 000 every other day as feeding allowance.

“It is true I owe Tawakalitu N90, 000 and I promise to make a refund, but I pray this court to help me retrieve from her three documents which has to do with my landed property,” he concluded.

Ruling after she had heard both parties, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, ordered the three children to be brought to court on a specified date and adjourned the case till April 14.

Both parties were advised to maintain peace.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.