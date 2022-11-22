HDAN tasks presidential candidates on plans to address housing deficit

Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) is calling on the presidential candidates to lay bare their plans to address the country’s housing deficit.

Making the demand in a statement signed by its Managing Director, Mr. Festus Adebayo , the network expressed concern that no presidential candidate has spoken about their plans to address the issue of affordable housing.

Appealing to the candidates, Adebayo urged them to let Nigerians know where they stand on the issue of housing.

“HDAN expresses concerns as housing is unaffordable to an average Nigerian because of the high cost of production, “the statement read, urging the candidates to state how they intend to address the gap of 20 million housing deficit in the country.

The network also stated that the country needed a president that would be able to construct 5 million affordable housing units to reduce our housing deficit that is estimated to be above 20 million now.

HDAN also said that the country needs a Housing Renovation Fund to assist vulnerable and poor people to rescue their homes from collapse due to decay and to help upgrade slums and squalid communities.

The network also advocated for a presidential candidate that can enacting a social housing law that incorporates the use of clay and timber as housing materials.





“Another area of interest that the network would want the presidential candidates to address is the issue of provision of government MDA to begin charge of rural housing development and encourage agriculture practice,” it said.