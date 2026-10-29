HBM Nigeria’s profit rises 31% to N272bn

HBM Nigeria Plc, formerly Lafarge Africa Plc, grew profit after tax by 31 per cent to N272 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by higher sales volumes, improved distribution efficiency and tighter cost management, even as extensive plant maintenance weighed on third-quarter earnings.

The cement manufacturer, in its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, reported revenue of N928 billion, up 19 per cent from the corresponding period of 2025, while operating profit rose 28 per cent to N383 billion.

Operating margin improved to 41 per cent from 38 per cent a year earlier, indicating that the company converted a larger proportion of its revenue into operating profit despite the maintenance-related disruption in the third quarter.

However, the impact of planned maintenance was evident in the July-September period, when revenue fell five per cent year-on-year to N250 billion, while profit after tax declined 15 per cent to N64 billion.

The company said the maintenance programme was designed to address production constraints, improve access to effective capacity and strengthen the reliability and efficiency of its existing plants.

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HBM Nigeria, said the nine-month results showed that the company remained on course to achieve its full-year objectives, despite the temporary moderation in third-quarter performance.

He attributed the growth in revenue and profitability to sustained volume expansion, improved distribution efficiency and disciplined cost management, adding that the maintenance work was intended to position the company to meet stronger demand.

“As we enter Q4, traditionally a period of stronger demand, we are well positioned to capture the demand now and in the future,” he said.

The company is also pursuing capacity expansion across its production network, with the expansion of its Sagamu plant in Ogun State, adding 3.5 million tonnes per annum, and its Ashaka plant in Gombe State, adding two million tonnes per annum, at an advanced stage.

According to management, both projects are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027. Their completion would increase the company’s installed cement production capacity from its current 10.5 million tonnes per annum to 16 million tonnes, assuming the additional capacity is delivered as planned.

HBM Nigeria has also commenced engineering design for a third production line at Calabar, Cross River State, involving a proposed integrated cement facility with an annual capacity of three million tonnes.

The project is undergoing the required development processes, with completion expected within 12 months after construction begins. The company did not specify a construction commencement date.

Together, the projects signal a substantial planned increase in production capacity, as the company seeks to strengthen supply reliability and position itself to serve Nigeria’s construction and infrastructure markets.

The expansion programme also raises the importance of execution, as the company will need to bring new capacity on stream while maintaining operational efficiency and controlling the capital expenditure associated with its growth plans.

HBM Nigeria said it would continue to prioritise supply reliability, cost leadership, product innovation, sustainability and health and safety, while leveraging the technical and industrial expertise of its parent, Huaxin Building Materials Group Co. Ltd.

The company also emphasised disciplined capital allocation and selective investment in projects that support long-term growth.