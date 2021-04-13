Hazard of social media

The social sphere of the Nigerian youths these days is quite alarming. The standard measurement of civilization amongst us is based on who has the latest gadgets, trending dresses and the like. These are good but not with many “benefits” if not properly harnessed and used.

Don’t join the flock of ‘follow follow’ gang: ask yourself where you are going? with a strategy on how to get there. Being young is not a weakness, it is a blessing to learn and get things right early enough. Get university education, get a job and live a good life. These are the traits you are expected to manifest. You must also live with goals you can’t see, visions that will require the whole universe to conspire for your sake.

You must embrace your own uniqueness, plant a burden that will put you in the race to live a fulfilled life. If you are not hungry enough for your own life, at least don’t disappoint those coming behind you. You are not just alive as a figurehead but as a figure to reckon with.

There is an URGENCY and if you don’t accept who you are, I am sorry, you can’t grow to become who you want to be. Say no! to any form of conformity: you are meant to push boundaries. Don’t just live daily aimlessly, but leave with meaning, live with a goal, live with urgency.

A day is coming you are going to look back and say “a life well spent with joy or a life wasted with regrets”. It’s a matter of choice.

Adagba Promise,

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…