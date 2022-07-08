Hayzee emerges MTV Base Cypher Season 13 winner

The 13th season of Nigeria’s top hip-hop competition show, MTV Base Cypher has come to a close and mentor, Reminisce has crowned a winner: Hayzee. Sponsored by candy brand, TomTom, Hayzee earned himself a cool cash prize of N1million after fending off stiff competition from 31 other rappers across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

The season finale was one for the books as the final eight contestants—Flexbizzle, Hayzee, Kingrexxie, Fozter, Baron Jay, Emortal, Apex, DiyoMatalo, and Spydermanne displayed their lyrical prowess with record-worthy deliveries. After an applause-worthy performance, Fozter emerged 2nd runner up while Baron Jay took the well-deserved position of 1st runner up.

Cadbury’s Category Lead (Gum and Candy) in West Africa, MorolakeEmokpaire, acknowledged that “The quality of the performances we saw from the contestants and the reception of the public to the unique challenges executed through the season highlights the essence of our “Breathe for it” campaign, which is to inspire, focus and build clarity in the pursuit of excellence through their various touch points. In like manner with the MTV Base Cypher, we will continue to seek out innovative avenues to connect with various expressions of individual talents.

When asked “Why Hayzee?” mentor, Reminisce said, “Hayzee’s lyrics, technical ability, and everything else was a consistent 80, 85, 90. He topped the chart on all levels. It was truly a well-deserved win”.

“I want to say a big thank you to MTV Base and TomTom for this big opportunity to not only learn, but also showcase my talents to the world,” commented Hayzee on his competition experience. “I also recognise the effort of Reminisce, Tobi shang, DJ Embassy, Rooboy and all who made my efforts shine through. To all the finalists, congratulations to us, we are all winners,” he remarked.

Bada Akintunde-Johnson, Country Manager at Paramount Africa, noted that, “With the argument building around Nigeria’s dying Hip Hop culture, platforms like the MTV Base Cypher offers a unique opportunity to identify young budding talent, battle test them and showcase their potential to the world. We hope the contestants in this ‘Freshman Class’ take their experience to heart and use this as a stepping stone to be excellent artistes in the years to come.”

A short form content series that caters to the rap culture and gives performers an opportunity to share their truth, this season of MTV Base Cypher was more competitive as the financial backing provided by Nigeria’s number one candy brand, TomTom forced rappers to be at the top of their game every single week.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

