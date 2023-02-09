Olalekan Olabulo

A male hawker died and many other people were on Thursday morning injured in a multiple motor accident that occurred on the Kara Bridge along the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway in Ogun.

The accident involved a trailer truck, laden with a 40 ft container and six other vehicles, which were rammed into by the truck, following a brake failure.

The Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ( LASEMA ) confirmed the road mishap and added that the injured persons have been rushed to the hospital.

Eye witnesses at the scene of the incident stated that the accident was caused by the trailer truck, which reportedly had a brake failure and rammed into multiple vehicles.

The spokesperson of The Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos, Route Commander Bisi Sonusi said; “The Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos has confirmed the death of one Male adult and others seriously injured in a multiple road crash which occurred on Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan at the early hours of today 9th February 2023”.

She added; “The multiple involving seven (7) vehicles as follows: 1)Veh Reg: RSH492XE Gold Toyota Sienna Bus, 2) Veh Reg: MUS479HE Custom Toyota Camry car, 3)Veh Reg: FGG685XV White Toyota Hiace Bus, 4)Veh Reg: FST907HK Black Lexus SUV, 5) Veh Reg: FST904HK White Lexus SUV, 6) Veh Reg: UNKNOWN Black Toyota Land Cruiser, 7) Veh Reg: UNKNOWN White Mack Truck

The Lagos FRSC spokesperson confirmed that “It Was as a result of break failure by the white Mack truck”.

Route Commander Sonusi also added; “As at the time of reporting this crash, one male adult has been confirmed dead and was taken by the Kara Hausa community for burial according to Islamic rites while the injured persons were taken to Accident and Emergency Ojota”.

“FRSC operatives in conjunction with men of Nigeria Police and TRACE operatives cleared the obstructions off the road,” Sonusi also stated.

According to Sonusi, “The Sector Commander Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the bereaved and he wishes the injured victims speedy recovery”.

Spokesperson of The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) , Adebayo Taofiq also said ” The multiple accident which occurred around 7am today involved a fully loaded 40fts containerised truck with 5 other private vehicles.”





He also confirmed that ” A male hawker selling died instantly during the accident.”

Adebayo added that ” The corpse of the dead hawker and several others rescued by Lastma personnel were handed over to medical personnel on ground at the scene of the accident.”

The LASTMA spokesman also confirmed; “Preliminary investigation revealed that the fully loaded 40fts containerised truck developed a brake failure and crushed 4 other private vehicles (Passat Jeep AGL 323 GK), (A Camry MUS 270 HE), (Black colour Lexus Jeep) and (Black Prado Jeep) including an Hiace 18-seater commercial bus with passengers”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE