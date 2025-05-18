Have faith? Act faith (II)

Any person who has suffered setback and/or defeat in the past can experience a turning point in his or her fortunes on account of the embrace of childlike faith.

No wonder the Lord Jesus Christ said:

Mark 10:15 Assuredly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God as a little child will by no means enter it.

Childlike faith submits to divine plan and activity without struggling. Childlike faith takes action that lines up with the promises of the Father without questioning and without doubt or fear. There is no struggling; there is no hesitation. That kind of faith is akin to the confidence that makes a toddler to smile when his Dad throws him up in the air. He cannot at all imagine the possibility of his father allowing him to fall to the ground—so he can smile in the face of what others would describe as obvious risk or danger. The Christian who has this kind of childlike faith realizes that all things work together for his good (Romans 8:28), and is thus never perplexed (never afraid; never anxious).

When you have this kind of faith, there would be nothing inhibiting you from taking action that corresponds with God’s word or promise. And that can mean the difference between success and failure. Let us assume that two farmers prayed to God for rain. One did nothing after the prayer. The second farmer went out immediately after the prayer to start preparing his fields. Which one of the farmers shall we say truly believed the Lord for rain? Of course, it is the farmer that went forward to prepare his fields. Between the two of them, preparation is evidence that anyone believed that God would send the rain.

Preparation means action.

Today, people say they believe God, but they do nothing to show it! They just shrug their shoulders and make glib statements like “God will help us”. No! Unless we act in accordance with what we believe God for; unless we prepare, our claim to faith is mere wishful thinking.

In Daniel chapter 6, Daniel believed that God alone should be worshipped. He believed that God could keep him. Did he just believe in his heart? No! When the king issued an unrighteous decree that people should not pray to any god but to the king, Daniel opened his window and prayed where he could be seen. He did not summarize his prayers for fear that people might see him. In fact, Daniel prayed audibly and elaborately (Daniel 6:10).

In today’s parlance, it could be said that Daniel opened his windows and sang loud praise and worship—so that the enemies of Jehovah could see and hear that they had not succeeded in silencing the worship of the one true God! Daniel had faith, but he did not hide the faith in his heart. He lived out his faith. Will you live out yours too?