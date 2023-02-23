Goodwin Otang – Calabar

Residents of Cross River State and Nigerians have been charged to have confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

The charge was given by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), for Cross River, Professor Gabriel Yomere, in Calabar while sending sensitive election materials to various local government area offices in Cross River state.

“My message to residents of Cross River state is simple; have confidence in INEC, and shun rumors.

“As far as am concerned, I have the feeling everybody is satisfied. Here we have the result sheets, the ballot papers, we have all the materials necessary and are all sensitive materials,” Yomere assured.

The INEC REC clarified that the reasons he cannot have his signature on the result sheets is because it is not legally mandatory and due to their large quantity.

“It is not within the law that the result sheets must be signed. secondly, even if you give me the whole day, there are over 9,000 sheets to be signed, we have 3,281 polling units report sheets for the presidential election, 3,281 sheets for the Senatorial elections, 3,281 sheets for the House of Representatives, if I have to sign all, it means I have to sign over 9,000 sheets, within few hours available, I think no human being can achieve that.

“All these issues are assumptions a suspicions. Nobody has tempered with these materials. I am very confident that the result sheets are intact, security arrangement have been put in place and in a very superb manner,” the REC assured.

As at Press time, the materials were been loaded and taken to local government area offices statewide, under serious security escort. While the BVAS have been charged and configured according to polling units.

