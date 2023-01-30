Haulage: FG, Lagos govt to install truck barriers on Ojuelegba bridge

Due to incessant incidents of containers falling off the back of trucks and leading to uncontrolled loss of lives on the Ojuelegba Bridge in Lagos, the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is set to install vehicle/truck barriers on the inward and outward sections of the Ojuelegba bridge.

In a statement issued near midnight of Sunday, the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation vowed to thoroughly investigate the cause of the latest accident that resulted in the loss of nine lives.

According to the statement which was signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, “Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the people and government, sympathizes with the families of those who died today in the Ojuelegba truck accident.

“Nine persons died in the accident. The injured are being treated in hospital.

“The accident will be thoroughly investigated so as to prevent a recurrence of such tragic incidents. We are working with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to install Vehicle/Truck barriers on the inward and outward sections of the Bridge.

“We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in the accident and pray that the Almighty will strengthen them at this difficult time.

“The Government will continue to implement its Transport Master Plan, which has safety strategies that will ensure that our roads are safe.”

Recall that a 20ft container fell on a commercial bus yesterday at Ojuelegba Bridge, killing nine occupants of the bus instantly.