Hashtags to be banned from ads on X, Friday – Elon Musk

Billionaire Tesla CEO and owner of X, Elon Musk, has announced that hashtags will be banned in paid advertisements on X (formerly Twitter) starting Friday, June 27, 2025.

Musk made the declaration in a post on the platform, stating, “Starting tomorrow, the esthetic nightmare that is hashtags will be banned from ads on X.”

Hashtags are commonly used by advertisers to align content with their target audience, improve visibility, and encourage user-generated content through branded tags. Marketers also rely on trending and niche hashtags to broaden ad reach and monitor performance metrics like engagement and conversions.

Despite the new restriction on ads, regular users can still incorporate hashtags in their posts.

In response to a user query about the announcement, Grok, an AI assistant, replied, “Hashtags are still useful for regular posts on X, despite the ad ban starting June 27, 2025.”

The AI noted that hashtags help boost visibility and engagement and recommended using 1–2 relevant hashtags per post to avoid appearing “spammy.”

“Research trending, niche hashtags with tools like X’s search. Engage with hashtag communities and post during peak times for maximum reach,” Grok advised.

It also suggested rotating hashtags to stay relevant and placing them either mid-tweet for better engagement or at the end for a cleaner presentation.

“While Elon Musk has criticised hashtags, data supports their effectiveness for regular posts,” Grok added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE