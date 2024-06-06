After suffering a marriage breakup, Alexer Pere, estranged wife of music star Harrysong, has bagged a movie role from Nollywood star Destiny Etiko.

In a video shared on her social media, movie producer, Destiny Etiko announced her decision to cast Alexer in a major role, expressing her excitement about the collaboration.

In the clip, Destiny’s voice resonated with enthusiasm as she praised Alexer’s striking beauty.

“Black beauty, the real melanin that is popping. My girl, you look so beautiful. Welcome on board. This is Destiny Etiko’s production, Day One,” she declared, officially welcoming Alexer to her production team.

Alexer, equally thrilled, assured fans that the upcoming movie would be a hit. “You guys should wait for it because we are giving you a blockbuster. Something that you guys haven’t seen,” she promised, her determination shining through.

Earlier this year, Harrysong had publicly acknowledged their marital issues after a private conversation, He admitted the challenges they were facing and requested the public’s understanding and privacy.

In an interview, Alexer opened up about the struggles within their marriage. She revealed that Harrysong confessed he married her out of pity and accused him of habitual infidelity, which led to her treating multiple infections.

Alexer also alleged that Harrysong had been physically abusive towards her.

Harrysong, however, shared a different narrative. Last week, he disclosed that he left a decade-long relationship to marry Alexer, only to discover that she was allegedly cheating on him and even became pregnant by another man.

Alexer in her response said she remained focused on her children and is open to peaceful co-parenting with Harrysong. “I love my kids so much, and that’s why I don’t want to have issues with their father,” she stated.

