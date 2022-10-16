Harrysong must apologise publicly —Soso Soberekon

The last may not have been heard about the raging battle between music executive, SosoSoberekon and his former ally and Afrobeat singer, Harrysong, as the former has insisted that the singer must tender a public apology on all his social media platforms before he would forgive him.

Recall that Harrysong during a radio interview had accused Soso of attempting to kill him by sending hired assassins to his hotel room in Port Harcourt, an allegation that didn’t sit well with Soso.Findings by R revealed that Harryosng was arrested in Lagos upon his arrival from the US and was detained for 24 hours before he was granted an administrative bail.

Harrysong had claimed that contrary to what people say, neither Soso nor Skibii, a former label mate during their days at Five Star Music was his friend, insisting that those who call them his friends should have a rethink as they didn’t know the evil that was plotted against him Soso.

Speaking on what transpired at the Police station before Harrysong was released, Soso said while he had forgiven Harrysong.

“I do not want to go dirty because I don’t do this. It is true that Harrysong apologised to me at the station, which was not under oppression or influence because his lawyers were there.

“It was sad that he slept there; I didn’t like that fact that he slept at the station; inside a cell but he has been granted bail. I was in London, I had to rush back because they might charge him to court and that can lead to something I cannot control.”

Speaking with R about Soso’s threat after he had been granted bail, Harrysong said he would not want to talk about the situation now as he needed to sleep on the matter and let it rest for now. He, however, said that the situation had been handled amicably and peaceably.

