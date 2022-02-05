Harmattan, your skin and your hair

Cold in the mornings and nights and heat in the afternoon, and here today, gone tomorrow, the harmattan season occurs between late November to February or early March and it is characterised by dry and dusty wind.

This season usually affects us in different ways such as chapped lips, dry hair, dry skin, among others. It is, therefore, important for us to take extra care of our body during this period. Some tips we can use are:

For your skin

Use lukewarm water to shower.

Do not wait for your body to dry completely before moisturising as damp skin absorbs moisture better.

Drink lots of water. This will help you have a smooth skin.

Wear a sunscreen to avoid sunburn.

Wear a jacket if you are cold in the morning and remove the jacket when you feel hot in the afternoon.

Don’t forget to also moisturise your hands and wear a lip balm.

For your hair

Moisturise your hair often with leave-in conditioners and creams and seal with oil such as coconut oil.

Avoid shampoos that strip your hair of its natural oils.

Wear protective styles such as braids and twists. You can also wear wigs.

Always sleep with a silk bonnet on your hair.

Drink lots of water.

