Harira: Silence is not golden, JNI tells South-East governors

THE Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the guidance of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has sent a word of caution to the south-eastern governors over their complete silence over the recent killing of Harira Jibrin and her children in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, saying it is not golden.

JNI while condemning the “senseless, barbaric and unprovoked killing” of pregnant Harira Jibrin and her four children, noted that the incident is an addition to the series of many other killings meted, particularly to Muslims in the south-eastern states of Nigeria.

A statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna by the JNI secretary-general, Khalid Abubakar, on Thursday and made available to the Nigerian Tribune said, “The recurring heartless and calamitous unprovoked killings and maiming over there, as well as across other parts of the country are, to say the least condemnable.

“JNI has painfully with dismay been observing the orchestrated unchecked atrocities dished out to many innocent Muslim menial trader’s wares, including animals.

“The attitude, in effect, depicts the most unfortunate level of hatred and impunity. The JNI feels that it is high time the governments acted, lest things get out of hand.

“While we commiserate with all families affected by the serial killings and abductions in Nigeria, we implore the Federal Government to cooperate with all state governments enmeshed in all forms of security challenges for the restoration of law and order.”





JNI also maintained that security surveillance should be accorded Muslim communities in south-eastern Nigeria and implored governments in the region to immediately take control of all forests and swampy areas that have become hideouts for criminals