President Bola Tinubu suspended all programmes under the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) on January 12.

The programmes include schoolchildren feeding, N-Power, conditional cash transfer, among other social programmes.

The president made the decision after the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, who was accused of transferring millions of naira into an individual’s private account, an act that is considered as an irregularity and a suspicious conduct.

Recall that the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) was launched by former president Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to reduce poverty and hunger among the masses and vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

The programme is under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development with beneficiaries nationwide among which are young and old people.

Report shows that about 500,000 young Nigerians were affected after the suspension of social programmes. The N-power beneficiaries are pleading with President Tinubu for his fatherly intervention so that the payments will continue.

Since the commencement of this programme, many young Nigerians were excited for having a way to survive through these tough times and make a living.

We know that there may be some inregularities here and there in the processes, but this should not be the end of the programme.

We call on the Federal Government to set up a committee to investigate and come out with lasting solutions that will enable the programme to continue.

John Usman, Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi.

