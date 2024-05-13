A vociferous man of God and founder of the Holy Trinity Authority Prophetic Church in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Prophet James Omitade, has criticised the palliative distribution policy orchestrated by the federal government to cushion the effects of spiraling inflation, stating that it has failed to have a positive impact on Nigerians.

Prophet Omitade asserted that the concentration of palliatives in the hands of shady politicians, who controlled the distribution channels, undermined the program. This, he argued, was a major reason why the policy, designed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, failed miserably.

The cleric made these remarks in Ado Ekiti on Monday while sharing his views on the current state of the economy in the country and the impact of the palliative distribution policy.

Although he described the policy as worthwhile and relevant for addressing the astronomical increase in food prices, the clergyman expressed resentment at how the program’s original intent was disappointingly botched by politicians and private individuals responsible for distribution.

The outspoken cleric alleged that the palliatives were distributed to the wrong people, while those in genuine need were left without access to the aid.

Prophet Omitade lamented that despite the large quantities of rice palliatives distributed to states by President Tinubu, only a few Nigerians benefited, with the prices of rice and other products still soaring alarmingly.

He remarked, “The government continued to provide various forms of palliatives to the people, but poverty has not decreased. Hunger still plagues the streets. It’s no wonder people are suffering hardship on a daily basis.”

“It is regrettable that politicians and the individuals they employed sabotaged the process, even when the government itself was expected to handle the distribution more carefully and ingeniously.”

“To achieve the desired results in alleviating economic hardship for Nigerians, the cleric advised the government to establish its own markets where citizens could purchase goods at lower rates, ensuring effective price control.”

According to Prophet Omitade, this approach would not only reduce inflation but also enable the government to regulate prices effectively.

He suggested that market structures built by the government in each local council could be used for this purpose to enhance the purchasing power of citizens.

“The government has constructed markets, including lock-up shops or open markets, in each local government. They can use these facilities, employing individuals to sell goods on their behalf at cheaper rates,” he said.

“The implication is that when the government sells at lower prices, those who inflate their prices will be compelled to review them.”

“It is time for the government to enlist the support of landlord associations. Landlords are familiar with the people in their areas and know those who are in need. If the government delivers the palliatives to them, it will reach those who truly require assistance,” he added.

In an effort to promote charity during this challenging economic period, Prophet Omitade appealed to Christians to cultivate a spirit of giving and assist those around them in need.