Some residents of Yenagoa, the Capital City of Bayelsa State, have reportedly broken into a warehouse, carting away palliatives procured by the state government to cushion the likely effects of the anticipated flood.

The warehouse which is located along the Isaac Boro Expressway in the state, is said to be owned by Senator Konbowei Benson, The Senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the residents who stormed the warehouse in their numbers claimed that they were looting the palliatives due to the hardship in the country occasioned by the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol.

A resident who spoke to Nigerian Tribune on condition of anonymity said that “the administration of President Bola Tinubu promised to provide palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“It later announced that N5 billion would be provided for each state and the Federal Capital Territory and foodstuffs to be shared among Nigerians. But the palliatives are taking too long to arrive and the people are suffering.”

It was not clear if the warehouse looted in Yenagoa housed food items promised by Tinubu’s administration but it was confirmed that it contained palliatives with labels that indicate that they were meant for victims of the 2022 flooding.

It was further learnt that some of the food items have expired, however, that did not stop the residents from looting the warehouse.

However, the state government has yet to comment on the incident at the time this report was filed.