Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari has warned commodity traders against hoarding and speculative trading as the Federal Government intensify efforts to scale up food production in the country.

The minister stated this on Sunday in Abuja at a special Ramadan lecture/Iftar organised by the SA to the President on Agriculture and Food Security, Mufutau Yinusa and the Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, an NGO.

The lecture had as its theme ‘Gratitude, Patience and Vision: Embracing challenges with Optimism’.

The minister who decried the increasing cost of food items, said that apart from insecurity that has affected agricultural production, the issue of hoarding has exacerbated the problem.

“Some of the problems we are facing is also man-made, hoarding for instance and speculative trade by commodity traders is also very huge.

“We have seen and discovered some warehouses in big commodity areas where even gates are removed and walls built just to hoard food stuffs inside.

“So when you look at those things and say it’s Bola Tinubu, I think we are not being fair to the administration of this government.

“So we have to look inward, we all have a role to play,” he said.

Kyari said the Federal Government would continue to work round the clock to ensure to food security for the nation while addressing the insecurity challenge frontally.

Earlier, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for the nation and its leaders.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to address the economic challenges facing the nation.

Sheik Muhammad Kabir, Imam of Abuja National Mosque in his lecture admonished Muslims to shun corruption, while contributing positively to nation-building.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to pray and support the current administration in addressing the myriad of problems confronting the country.

The SA to the President on Agriculture and Food Security, Mufutau Yinusa said the lecture was part of efforts to support the current administration and reach out to the grassroots.

The Director General, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, an NGO, Realwan Okpanachi expressed optimism that Nigeria will soon surmount its challenges with the experience of President Bola Tinubu.

The lecture/Iftar (breaking of fast) was attended by Islamic scholars, politicians and Muslims from all walks of life.