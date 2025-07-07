‘Happy tears’, Jessie J says after cancer operation success

Singer Jessie J has revealed results from tests following her cancer operation to remove one of her breasts after an early cancer diagnosis show no spread of the disease.

In a social media post, Jessie J wrote about her cancer operation, saying that she was crying “happy tears” after receiving the news.

In June, she revealed her diagnosis and underwent surgery to remove her breast.

Jessie J thanked her 14 million followers for the “prayers, the love, the well wishes, the joy and all the positive energy”.

The 37-year-old has posted openly about her experience of undergoing a mastectomy and received comments in support of her doing so.

On Monday she released a video, taken the night before her surgery, of her young son saying: “Mummy’s gonna be OK.”

“And… I am OK” Jessie J wrote, saying she’d received results showing no cancer spread.

The singer has sold millions of copies of hit singles such as Nobody’s Perfect and Who You Are. She is gearing up to release a new album, her first in several years.

Her song Price Tag, which was originally released in 2011, has seen a resurgence in popularity after social media users began posting videos interpreting the lyrics in videos that quickly went viral.

The post revealing the test results was flooded with positive comments, including from celebrities like TV presenter Rochelle Humes. Singer Paloma Faith also offered her congratulations.

Women who have been impacted by breast cancer also replied to the post. According to Cancer Research UK, more than 56,000 women a year are diagnosed with the disease.

Jessie J revealed she has “lots of healing to go” and is now awaiting an operation to “make these cousins look more like sisters”, referring to reconstructive surgery on her breast.

She signed off the post in good humour saying she is in the meantime changing her name to “The LopJess monster”.

The NHS advises women to regularly check their breasts and see a doctor if they have: a lump or swelling in their breast, chest or armpit, any changes in their breasts or nipples that are not normal for them, pain in their breast or armpit that does not go away.

The NHS also offers advice to men concerned about the disease.

(BBC)

