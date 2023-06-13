The Art of Living Happiness Center, recently hosted a successful business and brunch event focused on creating a lasting impact on employee well-being recently in Lagos. The primary goal was to create awareness of the importance of employee well-being and how it can impact an organisation’s success.

A panel discussion on the theme, ‘Creating Lasting Impact with Employee Well-being”’ explored the complex interplay between establishing a positive and inclusive work culture that prioritises employee well-being and the leadership’s critical role in cultivating a work environment that values employee health and happiness. The panel discussion also emphasised the brand’s unwavering commitment to creating a safe and nurturing space for employees through its diverse range of innovative programs and initiatives.

The session was moderated by Adebola Williams, Marketing Director, Promasidor Nigeria, and featured various industry experts and leaders, including Dr Peter Bamkole, Chief Operating Officer, Pan Atlantic University; Elvira Salleras, Managing Director, Elviras Salleras and Associates; and Nireti Adebayo, Chief Operating Officer, Whyte Cleon Limited.

“The happiness and well-being of employees are critical to the success of any organisation,” said Akshay Jain, Founder of The Happiness Center. “It’s essential that organisations prioritise employee well-being and create a culture that supports it. The benefits include increased productivity, reduced absenteeism, and improved employee engagement.

“We’re thrilled with the success of the event. Our goal was to spark a conversation about the importance of employee well-being in the workplace, and we’ve achieved that. We hope this event will inspire more organisations to prioritise employee well-being and create a culture of positivity and inclusivity,” he added.

Addressing questions on managing employees and external personal projects, and how it can affect productivity at work, Dr Peter Bamkole reiterated, “It is essential that employers recognize employees’ multifaceted interests outside work, which can boost engagement and job satisfaction. But external activities shouldn’t harm work productivity or violate company policies. I recommend establishing clear guidelines around external commitments, open communication between employers and employees, setting expectations around work hours, and conflicts of interest, ensuring employees are free to pursue personal projects within company policies”.

“Embrace the richness of employees’ diverse passions, for in their flourishing lies the foundation of fulfilled workplaces.” Elviras Salleras and Nireti Adebayo jointly added.

The well-attended event generated active discussion on prioritising employee well-being in the workplace, with insights on best practices for creating a positive work environment and promoting employee well-being during the panel session.

The Happiness Center is committed to helping businesses create healthy and happy workplaces through its innovative well-being programs. The company’s programs are designed to address the unique needs of each organisation and support employees in achieving their full potential.