A tanker carrying diesel burst into flame about two hours ago at Feranjesu axis along Olunde-Olomi Road in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The commandant of Security Surveillance Team in Oluyole Local Government, Olusegun Idowu, who alerted the Nigerian Tribune to the incident, said that the tanker was coming from Olunde when the fire was noticed from its underneath by some people by the roadside, making them to alert the driver.

The driver reportedly jumped out quickly, while everyone around the spot scampered into safety.

The fire was said to have spread, causing an explosion, with the diesel flowing into the roadside drainage and burning.

The commandant stated that the state fire service had yet to be seen as at the time of filing this story despite calls made to them over an hour ago.