Hannatu Musawa shines at Cannes 2025

Hannatu Musawa at Cannes

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, made a significant impact, marking a historic moment for the nation’s creative industry.

A highlight of the festival was the premiere of My Father’s Shadow by Nigerian-British director Akinola Davies Jr., featured in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section. This marked the first time a Nigerian film was selected in this category, signaling a milestone for Nigerian cinema. Minister Musawa attended the screening and expressed deep emotional resonance with the film, stating, “Literally, at the end of the film, I cried. It was such a reflection of who I was” .

Beyond celebrating cinematic achievements, Minister Musawa unveiled the “Destination 2030” initiative, aiming to position Nigeria as a global hub for arts, culture, and creative enterprise.

The plan targets the creation of over two million jobs in tourism and the creative industries and aims to contribute $100 billion to Nigeria’s GDP within the next five years. The government has already secured $300 million in investments to support this vision.

Central to this initiative is “Screen Nigeria,” a platform dedicated to promoting Nigeria’s vibrant film, television, and audiovisual industry on the global stage. Launched at Cannes, Screen Nigeria serves as a hub for international collaborations, showcasing Nigerian talent and fostering industry growth .

