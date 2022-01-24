Hanifa’s killing: Ganduje revokes licences of private schools in Kano

The Kano State government has revoked the certificate of all private schools in the state. The order means that schools in the state will have to revalidate their certification.

This is as part of efforts to sanitise the administration of private schools as well as to curtail the re-occurrence of bad incidences in the state. This may not be unconnected to the alleged killing of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar by her school teacher.

It will be recalled that the state government recently ordered the immediate closure of Noble Kids Academy where the proprietor of the school allegedly killed Hanifa.

Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, announced the decision at a news conference on Monday.

He said, “we are all aware of the ongoing case concerning Hanifa’s death as she was gruesomely murdered by a suspect called Abdulmalik Tanko who is the proprietor of Noble Kids Academy.”

He then disclosed that in view of the sad incident, especially regarding how she was murdered in the private school, the state government has decided to withdraw the certificates of all private schools for revalidation.

He said the ministry of education will set criteria for their recertification.

He noted that a panel has been constituted comprising of the Ministry of Justice, Department of State Service, (DSS), Civil Defence, private school owners association and other agencies to look into the revalidation of all private schools in Kano State.

The commissioner said the revalidation exercise would be fast-tracked for smooth conduct.

He noted that students in private schools whose operational licenses would not be restored after the exercise would be transferred to other schools.

According to him, “presently, we have seven directorates for private schools headed by a director and the 44 local government areas of the state have been zoned to these directorates.

“Hence, if we discover that any private school is not registered to operate after the exercise, the director in charge of the zone would answer questions on that.”