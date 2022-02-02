Hanifa’s killing: Court adjourns sitting to Feb 9

The Magistrate Court sitting in Kano State presided over by Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, has adjourned a criminal trial against Abdulmalik Tanko and his two other accomplices over the alleged murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar to 9th February 2022.

This is just as Chief Magistrate Jibril ordered the remand of the defendants in a correctional centre.

However, Tanko alongside Hashimu Isyaku, 37 and Fatima Musa, 26, have been docked on a four-count charge of culpable homicide, conspiracy, kidnapping and concealing/ keeping in confinement a kidnapped person.

But, when the case resumed Wednesday for a mention, the prosecution counsel, Kano State Director Public Prosecution, Barrister Aisha Mahmoud, informed the court that they have filed charges before Kano High Court.

The Prosecutor said, “We filed the charges because the offence alleged to have been committed by the defendants are not triable by this court.

However, the Kano Chief Judge has directed the case to High Court Number 5. We apply for another date to terminate the First Information Report(FIR) before this court.”

It will be recalled that on the mastermind, Abdulmalik Tanko, being the proprietor of Nobel Kids Comprehensive College, Kano, conspired with two others to kidnap Hanifa.

Mahmoud earlier alleged that Tanko held Hanifa hostage in his house situated at Tudun Murtala Quarters, Kano, for six days and killed her with rat poison, put her remains in a sack and buried her in a shallow grave.

“The defendants collected the sum of N100,000 ransom out of the N6 million earlier requested.”

