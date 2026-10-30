Hand-washing key to preventing NTDs —Sightsavers

Proper personal hygiene is a key measure in preventing Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Kebbi State coordinator of Sightsavers, Mr Gimba Big Abrak, has said.

Abrak stated this during the celebration of Global Handwashing Day, organised by the state Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Sightsavers, at Bubuche Village, in Augie Local Government Area of the state.

The coordinator called on traditional and religious leaders, parents and students to embrace regular handwashing and maintain proper personal hygiene to help prevent diseases such as trachoma, river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, among other neglected tropical diseases.

He expressed delight at the turnout of stakeholders from the local government area to participate in the event.

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Also, the state NTD representative, Mallami Auwal Muhammad, urged parents to ensure that they and their children wash their hands properly after using the toilet.

He noted that the administration of trachoma drugs had been completed, stressing the need for sustained personal hygiene to complement disease prevention and control efforts.

In his remarks, Secretary of Augie Local Government Area, Alhaji Dalhatu Muhammad, commended the government and Sightsavers for organising the programme, which he said was aimed at sensitising residents to the importance of proper handwashing.

Highlights of the event included practical demonstrations of proper handwashing techniques and the presentation of buckets, soap and certificates to participating students.