Hand over to who will sustain your legacy, South-East monarchs urge Soludo

Traditional rulers from the five eastern states of Nigeria, comprising Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Imo, and Ebonyi, have urged the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to hand over leadership to a successor who will maintain his remarkable achievements in the future.

The monarchs made this statement during an inspection tour of key infrastructural projects undertaken by the governor within three years in office.

According to them, the tour was part of their two-day 2025 South East Traditional Rulers Council Delegates Meeting, which commenced today, Tuesday, 29th April 2025, at the International Convention Centre, Awka.

The meeting aimed to foster unity and promote regional development.

While briefing journalists at the premises of Solution Fun City, Awka, the Chairman of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the traditional ruler of Amaifeke, Imo State, HRM Eze (Dr) Emmanuel C. Okeke, described Governor Soludo as the most business-minded governor Nigeria has had since the return of democracy in 1999.

According to him, “Today, we are all here to see what the Igbos and Nigerians at large have been saying about the transformational projects the governor has accomplished within three years in office, and we are all immensely pleased with the projects, especially the almost completed new Anambra State Government House/Lodge and the Solution Fun City.

“Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has proven his vision of making Anambra State a destination point beyond any human imagination. We are proud to have him, and we will continue to pray for and support him until his vision for a better Anambra State, the South East region, and the country at large is achieved.”

Igwe Okeke also urged other South East governors to emulate Soludo’s efforts in infrastructural development in Anambra State.

Addressing the traditional rulers, Governor Soludo highlighted the importance of each stakeholder playing a vital role in the region’s advancement, emphasising that collaboration is key to building the South East of their dreams.

Reflecting on the profound connection of the Igbo language, Governor Soludo noted, “The Igbo language holds us together, irrespective of the dialects.” He lamented the changes that have occurred in Igbo land over the years, expressing concern about the erosion of foundational values and traditional practices. “The Igbo land I knew as a child is no longer the same. The fundamentals seem to be eluding us, and many taboos that once bound our society are fading away,” he said.

Governor Soludo urged the monarchs to unite and work with various forces to reclaim their homeland. “This is your pivotal role,” he asserted. He also addressed the ongoing clash of cultures and religions, which has resulted in the celebration of ill-gotten wealth and other vices, calling for a renewed focus on the values of hard work, enterprise, and integrity.

He commended the monarchs for choosing Anambra as the host state for the 2025 South East Traditional Rulers Council Delegates Meeting.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ASTRC), HRM Igwe Chidubem Iweka, described the facilities as world-class, with state-of-the-art features, underscoring the governor’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

He commended the governor for his continued support towards the welfare of traditional rulers in the state and the region as a whole.

In separate interviews, the Chairman of the Enugu Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu, and the traditional ruler of Nawfia community, Igwe Daniel Ugochukwu Obelle, appealed to the people of the state to continue praying for the governor to enable him to complete the good work he has started.

The traditional rulers were led on the inspection tour by the State Commissioner for Works, Engr Ifeanyi Okoma; his Local Government/Chieftaincy Affairs counterpart, Mr Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne; and the contractor handling the Government House project, Engr Ikechukwu Nnahasi.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE