Hamzat’s ‘Lagos Promise’ and its five marketing lessons

The unveiling of ‘The Lagos Promise: A 2027-2031 Manifesto For Building A State That Lasts’, by Dr. Kadir Obafemi Hamzat, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC), may have come and gone. Though political, the event and the document unveiled are, however, not without their lessons for their marketing lessons.

Audacity to be different

In marketing, one of the characteristics of a viable brand remains its uniqueness, and its insatiable quest to be different. This, brand analysts believe, enhances brand identity, and reinforce its equity. Interestingly, Hamzat, as a political brand seems to understand the full import of being different from the pack. For instance, his bold move at unveiling his 100-point agenda, to a motley crowd, at the National Theatre, was seen as a deviation from the norm. While other candidates on the nation’s political space engaged in hate speeches, mudslinging and character-smearing, in the name of the campaign, the Lagos guber candidate decided to make his own issue-based; a well-documented brand promise, which the consumers, the Lagosians, this time around, can hold such brand accountable to.

No brand succeeds without a promise

Another of such marketing lessons is the significance of brand promise, in marketing. Brand promise represents a brand’s pact with the consumers. It shows a brand that is ready to be accountable to the consumers, while also providing such consumers the gauge their lovely brand’s performance. The manifesto represents Hamzat’s promises to Lagosians, and he is ready to be queried on any of those issues. For brand analysts, this shows commitment and accountability; since there is a document with which his administration can be scored.

The significance of trust

In marketing, trust remains a crucial key to unlocking the consumer’s heart. Hamzat’s description of the manifesto as ‘gbese’, which simply means debt, which must be ‘paid’, by delivering on those promises in the manifestoes, bears eloquent testimony to this. Such assurance to Lagosians was designed to earn their trust. But such trust is lost when brand promises are not kept, and the negative effects such have has on the equity of such brands are usually adverse.

Knowing your consumer needs. The document presented also shows the APC guber candidate as a brand that understands its consumers and their needs. Hamzat’s use of the occasion to dissect the needs of Lagosians, in different parts of the state and how he intends to solve them shows him as a political brand that understands the ecosystem in which he intends to govern, the challenges confronting them and how he intends to solve them.

Never speak above your consumer. One of the highpoints of the event, is Hamzat’s ability to speak the language of his consumers, engage them and not speak above them. Since communication is key, while seeking the votes of the electorate, ability to choose the right communication is always key. For instance, Hamzat’s occasional bursts into Yoruba language to illustrate his points are evidences of a brand ready to converse and engage with his consumer and not speak above them.

“I think whoever handled that particular event must be commended. It throws up key marketing lessons that every brand, desirous of making a difference should deeply study and imbibe,” stated Femi Oluyemi, a brand analyst and marketing expert, while speaking of the outing.