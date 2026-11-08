Hamzat, Omo Oba: Nollywood stars, political bigwigs grace biopic premiere

The life and political journey of Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, have been brought to the big screen with the premiere of a new biographical film, Hamzat, Omo Oba, produced by Ultimate Communications.

The movie, which chronicles Hamzat’s personal life, public service and political journey, premiered on Wednesday, November 4, at Silverbird Cinemas, Alausa, Ikeja, attracting prominent politicians, Nollywood stars and other personalities.

The premiere was anchored by veteran comedian and entertainer, Gbenga Adeyinka, and provided an opportunity for the cast and crew to celebrate the production, which seeks to document the life and career of one of Lagos State’s prominent political figures.

The Executive Producer of the film is Seun Oloketuyi and it is produced by Adetutu Adesoji. The biopic was directed by Tunde Olaoye, with Nollywood actor, Seun Kentebe, playing the lead role as Hamzat.

Other notable actors featured in the production include Toyin Alausa, who portrays Hamzat’s wife, and Olarotimi Fakunle, who plays his father. Veteran actor Jide Kosoko, Abiola Adebayo, Tunji Bamishigbin and other actors also feature in the movie.

The premiere attracted a strong political presence, including Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Director-General and Chairman of Hamzat’s campaign organisation; Lagos State APC Chairman, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi; and the party’s Woman Leader in the state, Alhaja Rofiat Iyabosola Eletu.

Also in attendance were Rasaq Ajala, Usman Hamzat, Hakeem Shittu of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources..

The entertainment industry was equally represented, with veteran comedian Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, joining members of the cast and crew at the event.

With Hamzat, Omo Oba, Ultimate Communications has added another political biography to the growing body of Nigerian films exploring the lives, experiences and contributions of prominent public figures.

The production also underscores the growing intersection of entertainment, politics and documentary storytelling, using cinema to present the life and public service journey of a serving political leader.