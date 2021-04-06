Hamzat leads Lagos govt delegation on condolence visit to Odumakins

Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, on Tuesday, led other officials of the state government on a condolence visit to the Omole home of the late spokesperson of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, describing his death as very shocking and a great loss to the nation.

The state delegation was received by Odumakin’s widow, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin.

Hamzat, who was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, among others, described the late Afenifere spokesman as a patriotic and genuine Nigerian, saying that the right activist would be greatly missed, even as he prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

“Yinka was a true Nigerian, patriotic and genuine. He will be missed greatly. May the good Lord grant him eternal rest,” he said.

The deputy governor, while expressing the condolences of the state government, further described Odumakin’s as more painful and a big loss bearing in mind that the deceased left behind aged parents.

Hamzat, therefore, prayed that God gives the family the fortitude to bear the loss, just as he admonished them to take solace in the fact that while alive, Odumakin fought for the masses and contributed immensely for a developed and better Nigeria.

While stating that COVID-19 is not a hoax, the deputy governor implored Nigerians to understand and take caution as the virus was still much around and, therefore, the need for everyone to observe all COVID-19 protocols.

Prayers were later offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased and the wellbeing of the family.

