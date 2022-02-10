Hamzat donates ICT centre to alma-mater

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has promised to donate an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre to his Alma-Mater, Odu Abore Memorial Primary School, Mushin as the school celebrates its 80th Anniversary.

The deputy governor made the disclosure on Thursday in the spirit of giving back, during the celebration that took place at the school premises, saying that the construction of the ICT Centre would commence immediately.

Hamzat said his decision to build the ICT Centre was informed by the fact that ICT made him what he had become in life today.

“I intend to build an ICT Centre in this school because that is what made me what I have become in life today. Building an ICT Centre in the School will be a good one and I hope the school will take good care of it and maximise its potential,” he said.

The deputy governor stated further that the school was sacrosanct to everyone in the community and must not be used for any bad activity, adding: “We must all do the right thing because of the future of the children.”

Speaking further, Hamzat implored parents and teachers to always see children as gold and ensure they took good care of them, while also imbibing in them that there was no shortcut to success in life.

“It is our responsibility to take care of the children and this we must do very well. It is only God that knows what the future holds for every child. So parents should ensure the proper care of their children. They should tell their children that there is no shortcut to success in life, rather that they should be hardworking and always put in their best in whatever they do,” the deputy governor said.

He further charged that parents should take adequate advantage of the free education policy of the state government to enrol their children in public primary schools in the state as there were a lot of opportunities if they were educated.

Addressing the pupils, Hamzat urged them to take their studies seriously, adding that the sky was the limit to what they can achieve in life.

He said, “Many of you can become Governor, Deputy Governor; Commissioner and so on. But it all depends on how committed you are to your education.”

Earlier in her goodwill message, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, commended the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for their genuine commitment to quality and qualitative education in the state.

She further charged that parents should be more responsible in taking care of their children to ensure a greater and better future for them.

Similarly, the Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Hon Wahab Alawiye-King, admonished parents to go back to those days of responsible parenting when children were well behaved, adding:

“Everybody talks about fundamental human rights but nobody talks about responsible parenting.”

He charged parents to do their best as the government was doing all it could in terms of providing basic education for the children.

