Halt ward delineation or risk ethnic unrest, Isoko youths warn INEC

A prominent Isoko political youth group has issued a strong demand for the immediate suspension of the ongoing ward delineation exercise being undertaken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta South Senatorial District, warning that the process could destabilise the region’s fragile ethnic harmony.

Speaking during a press briefing held in Asaba on Monday, leaders of the Isoko Political Youth Leaders of Thought accused unnamed political actors of plotting to alter the longstanding ethnic balance in the area for strategic advantage ahead of the 2031 governorship elections.

The press statement was jointly signed by Comrades Daniel Omoraro, Oviomahigho Henry, Godwin Elohozino, Kokori Gift, and Prosper Evioghene.

Chairman of the group, Comrade Daniel Omoraro, flanked by Secretary Comrade Oviomahigho Henry and other members, alleged that the current delineation exercise disproportionately favours one ethnic group—an act which, according to them, threatens to politically marginalise both the Itsekiri and Isoko ethnic nationalities.

“The ward delineation exercise in Warri metropolis has taken a turn that, if not suspended or better managed by the Federal Government, may result in a breakdown of the peace that has prevailed over the region for decades,” Omoraro stated.

Delta South Senatorial District—comprising the Isoko, Itsekiri, and Ijaw ethnic groups, collectively referred to as the “Three Is”—has historically enjoyed a delicate equilibrium in political representation.

Prominent leaders from the district include former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan (Itsekiri) and former Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro (Ijaw).

However, the group expressed concern that recent developments point to a calculated political strategy aimed at sidelining the Itsekiri and, by extension, the Isoko people—thus threatening the collective political aspirations of the district.

This concern is heightened by the expectation that the governorship will rotate back to Delta South in 2031.

“If this permutation scales through, the level playing field that could give room for Isokos producing a governor becomes jeopardised,” the group asserted.

They therefore called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, and the INEC leadership to immediately halt the delineation process and closely monitor political manoeuvres in the region.

Additionally, they urged the presidency to preserve the existing ethnic equilibrium that has contributed to sustained peace in the Niger Delta.

“We will not accept any arrangement that seeks to diminish the political standing of any of the Three Is. If one group is sidelined or empowered to outvote the others, the fragile balance we’ve preserved over the years will collapse, creating fertile ground for ethnic conflict,” the group warned.

They further appealed to Urhobo stakeholders to resist being used as instruments in what they described as “divisive plots” targeting other ethnic groups in Delta State.

“We see the Urhobos as our closest kin in Delta State, and it is hence unfair that some elements within their circle are being used as tools in this hatched plan to disrupt the peace,” the statement read.

The group, while reaffirming its support for President Tinubu’s administration, also commended him for maintaining peace and promoting national progress over the past two years.

