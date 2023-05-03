Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has slammed the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) over its move to create a ”hall of shame” for judges found compromising election tribunals.

Keyamo said NLC cannot be a watchdog over the judiciary because of its partisan posture.

The president of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, had said at an event in Abuja on Monday that organised labour and civil society would create a ”hall of shame” for judges found compromising election tribunals.

Replying to the NLC comment, Keyamo asked the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to caution lawyers not to be allowed to be used against the judiciary.

He said: “The only constitutional watchdog over the judiciary and judicial officers is the National Judicial Council, NJC.

“It negates the very foundation of one of the principles of natural justice for a party to a case or its sympathizers and/or supporters to say they are constituting themselves as ‘watchdogs’ over the umpire (the judiciary) which is to decide case(s) in which they have an interest.

“That principle of natural justice is nemo judex in causa sua – no person can be a judge in a case in which they have an interest.

“All counsel involved in these election petitions must also caution their clients not to tacitly or directly promote or encourage such behaviour that seek to threaten or intimidate our revered Justices. The Tribunals and Courts should decide these cases devoid of any kind of intimidation from any of the parties and their supporters.”