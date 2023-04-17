Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema, a prominent Nigerian artist, had stated that his first N1 million was given to his mother.

In an interview with Z100 New York, Rema revealed that when he was 17, he earned his first million naira and handed it all to his mother.

He said that at the time, his mother needed more money and that it was inappropriate for him to drive about in a car when his mother had none.” The person I knew needed it more was my mum,” Rema explained. So I gave her all I had produced.

“I’m giving her everything, whatever investment she makes… I made my first million [naira] when I was 17, but I made more than that. But it’s great to be in that position where you can provide for your family.”

His remarks have caused a lot of stir on social media, recalling Hakimi’s story.

ranky_flavko8: “Mummies boys association gather here”

mystic_tyga: “Hakimi association, attendance pls.”

maldives_island_collections’ ‘We no go rest on top this hakimi matter”

aabi_oola “‘Aburo hakimi re o 😂😂😂😂😂

jux_jenni7 ”I remember him so well on Facebook then 💯he even bought his mom a Lexus”

lord__seyi__ “Then you wonder why the young man is so blessed.

iam_chynwa: “Women hates it when their man is a mummy’s boy but want their sons to be clingy to them. If double standards were to be a gender.”