Hajj savings scheme: NAHCON takes sensitisation to South West

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is set to commence the sensitisation of stakeholders in the South West to its Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS), with a ceremony billed for Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Monday, December 14.

The scheme was inaugurated in Kano State on October 4 at a ceremony presided over by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the Hajj Demonstration Centre, Kano.

A statement by NAHCON’s Assistant Director (Information and Publication Division), Mousa Ubandawaki, stated that the sensitisation programme would be held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday, December 15.

According to the statement, the NAHCON’s HSS campaign train will move to Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, and Akure, Ondo State, on December 16 and December 17, while the grand finale will hold in Lagos on December 20.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by top government officials, stakeholders in the hajj industry and representatives of Islamic organisations, the statement added.

“The Hajj Savings Scheme is a contributory savings arrangement organised by NAHCON and state pilgrims welfare boards, in partnership with Jaiz Bank, to provide a long-term savings platform for people who intend to make savings for hajj

“It is a queue-based system of first come first served that enables pilgrims to pay for hajj over a period of time.

“Intending pilgrims can participate in the scheme by registering and opening an account on the platform through the state pilgrims welfare board offices, HSS web portal or any Jaiz Bank outlet.

“The HSS is one of the most important policy thrusts of the current NAHCON board led by Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan to prune down the cost of hajj, among other benefits.

“Besides the cost-benefit to the pilgrims, the scheme will also enable the hajj administrators to plan the movement and transportation of pilgrims,” the statement noted.

