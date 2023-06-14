The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has reported that a total of 156 intending pilgrims will be unable to embark on the journey to the holy land this year.

This unfortunate situation is attributed to the alleged overselling of seats by previous officials of the agency who were subsequently relieved of their positions by the new administration.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Laminu Rabiu, the Director General of the Agency, disclosed that the National Hajj Commission had allocated 6,144 seats to Kano. However, it was discovered that the previous officials had sold an additional 156 seats beyond the allocated number.

Rabiu further assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the matter, and appropriate legal action would be taken against those responsible after the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage.

He appealed to the affected individuals to exercise patience, assuring them that they would be given priority in next year’s Hajj arrangements. Meanwhile, the agency has successfully transported 2,558 pilgrims to the holy land, while awaiting the allocation of aircraft by the National Hajj Commission in the coming days.

“On resumption of duty after my appointment as the Director General, I discovered that all the seats had been sold out by the former Secretary. There were no available seats remaining,” Rabiu stated.

“Moreover, they had oversold the seats by approximately 156, which means that these individuals will be unable to perform the Hajj despite making all necessary payments and meeting the requirements.

“It is truly disheartening to collect people’s money and then disappoint them after they have informed everyone that they would be attending the pilgrimage,” he expressed his dismay.

“We have pleaded with them to be patient and assured them that they will be given priority next year. As of now, 2,558 individuals have been successfully airlifted to the holy land.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident following the conclusion of the Hajj, and anyone found guilty of wrongdoing will face the full force of the law,” he affirmed.

Rabiu also refuted allegations of allocating other people’s seats to unauthorized individuals, emphasizing that all available seats had been exhausted, leaving no additional seats to allocate to anyone this year.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…