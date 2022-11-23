Hajj: FCT-MPWB reassures safety of intending pilgrims

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB), has reaffirmed its determination to ensure the security of its Intending Pilgrims during Hajj operations.

The Director of the Board, Mallam Muhammad Nasiu Danmallam gave the assurance when he received a delegation of the Joint Islamic Aids Organisation from the FCT in his office.

He said the board would continue to initiate new strategies on how to secure the lives and properties of its intending pilgrims, especially during camping and other activities.

According to a statement from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the FCT-MPWB, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, which was made available to Tribune Online, Danmallam described the Joint Islamic First Aid groups as fundamental allies in successes recorded in Hajj exercises and pledged to strive to continue with the existing cordial relationship between the various security outfits, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other stakeholders in the services of humanity, particularly FCT contingents to Saudi Arabia.

He said the roles played by the Islamic First aid groups in the FCT have greatly assisted in successful Hajj operations and appreciated their doggedness in ensuring that the activities of the Board stand the test of time.

He called on them to continue with their voluntary services to the Muslim community in the spirit of the teaching of the Islamic religion.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the FCT Joint Islamic First Aid Organisation, Alhaji Ahmad Jingi Adamu, said the visit was to appreciate the support of the Board to the activities of the Organisation.

Adamu intimated the Director on the forthcoming end of year’s seminar and camping of about 500 members of various Islamic Aid Groups across the six area councils of the FCT in December at the permanent Hajj transit camp, Abuja.

He called for support of the activities of the organisation and pledged to continue to partner with the board in discharging its responsibilities.

