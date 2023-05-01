The Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Board has warned intending pilgrims in the state against travelling with drugs and other contraband to Makkah for the holy pilgrimage.

The Board’s Executive Secretary, Bar. Iduoze Muhammed gave the warning on Monday in Benin during the sensitisation of the state’s intending pilgrims on the dos and don’ts of the Hajj.

In his words, “As you are going to perform Hajj, you should know that you are going to a different clime where laws are strictly obeyed and, as intending pilgrims, you must be ready to obey the local laws.

“For instance, you are not supposed to travel with anything contraband, especially illicit drugs.

“If you travel to Saudi Arabia with drugs and you are caught, the penalty is death no matter how highly placed you are”.

According to him, the sensitization is part of the series of events lined up to educate the intending pilgrims on what to do to get the benefit of the Hajj, adding that the programme is simultaneously held in Benin and Auchi axis of the state.

“The goal of the programme is to ensure that the pilgrims are adequately equipped with the rudiments of the Hajj and are given the right education on the proper things to do in order to get the full benefit of the Hajj”

On his part, the guest lecturer, Mal. Umar Haruna, charged the Muslims to be disciplined while in holy land as they are going there for prayers.

He also urged the intending pilgrims not to take what doesn’t belong to them and report to the appropriate authority whenever they find something on the ground.

“With this programme, we have equipped the intending pilgrims on what to do during Hajj. They should be mindful of their phones as it would district them from reaping the full benefit of Hajj”.