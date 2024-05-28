Nigerian pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj have expressed dissatisfaction with the quality and quantity of the food they are being served, despite paying over N8 million for the pilgrimage.

Babagana Digima, a Facebook user, shared a photo showing a small portion of pap and three bean cakes that were served as breakfast to the pilgrims on Tuesday morning.

Digima’s post highlighted the pilgrims’ frustrations, stating, “After paying N8 million for Hajj, see the breakfast that our pilgrims are being given!

“Nahcon Nigeria Fatima Mustapha. This is what was given today 28th May 2024. In fact, some pilgrims have already started begging to get money to buy food because even their remaining $300 that was promised to be paid to them in Saudi (out of $500) is not forthcoming from the authorities!”

In response to these complaints, Muhammad Ahmad, a staff member of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), confirmed that the Nigerian authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

He stated, “NAHCON is right now there at the scene gathering information for proper investigation because NAHCON fully and totally provides feeding and accommodation in Madinah, but in Makkah, NAHCON only supervises, yet the Commission’s official will leave no stone unturned in revealing the truth of the matter and taking necessary action.”

It is worth noting that last month, Vice-President Kashim Shettima announced that the Nigerian government had spent N90 billion to subsidise the cost of the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage for its citizens.

Shettima mentioned the challenge of fluctuating foreign exchange rates in determining the final Hajj fare and highlighted the efforts of President Bola Tinubu to stabilise the local currency, which helped in reducing the fare.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu also works round the clock to control the downward spiral of our local currency to bring relief to our pilgrims and other Nigerians.

“A move that eventually succeeded in lowering the fare. The President approved the release of N90 billion to subsidise the cost of pilgrimage for this year’s hajj.”

