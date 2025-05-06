Hajj 2025: Kaduna to commence airlift of pilgrims May 14

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency is set to commence airlift operations of its intending pilgrims on 14th May 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued by Yunusa Mohammed Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the agency and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the Executive Chairman of the Agency, Malam Salihu S. Abubakar who disclosed the airlift during a live radio program in Kaduna, where he outlined the state’s preparations for this year’s pilgrimage.

He said a total of 4,060 pilgrims from Kaduna State will perform the Hajj, with UMZA Airline serving as the official carrier for their airlift to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“As part of the mandatory pre-departure protocols, all pilgrims will undergo comprehensive medical screening at the Hajj Transit Camp in Mando.

“In compliance with international and Saudi Arabian health regulations, all female pilgrims are required to undergo pregnancy tests before departure,” he said.

Abubakar urged all intending pilgrims to strictly adhere to the rules and guidelines set by the Saudi authorities, emphasising the importance of discipline, group coordination, and personal safety throughout the pilgrimage.

He assured that the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency is fully committed to ensuring a hassle-free and spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience for all pilgrims.

“The Agency appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders and calls on the public to support the pilgrims with prayers for a successful and safe journey,” he said.

