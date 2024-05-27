The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has called on the state government to make provision for relief for state pilgrims to this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman of the party, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinawal, and made available to newsmen on Monday, the party said not fewer than five states have made provisions to support their pilgrims.

The statement said, “the party wishes the intending pligrims for the 2024 exercise a safe trip and successful Hajj.

“As the first batch of the Sokoto state intending pilgrims will start departing to Saudi Arabia tomorrow, the PDP hereby urges our pilgrims to be good ambassadors of our great state in the holy land and use the opportunity to pray for peace and tranquility and progress in Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole.

“We also wish to remind the governmeng of Sokoto State that it is not too late to emulate other states in Nigeria and provide reliefs on the Hajj for our 2024 pilgrims.

“The party notes with concern and sincere amazement, that while governments of states like Rivers have since provided subsidies for their intending Muslim faithfuls to enable them pay the Hajj fare, that of Sokoto State, which the center of the Islamic faith in the country, has remain unconcerned and mute on the issue.

“It has come to our notice that so far, the Federal Government and six states in the country have given aide to pilgrims to offset the high fare for this year’s pilgrimage. These are Kebbi, Rivers, Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe and Kano.”

The statement further said, “Sokoto State PDP, wishes to remind the APC regime in our state that all previous administrations, in spite of the lean resources available to them, had provided subsidies to pilgrims towards a successful Hajj, which is one of the pillars of Islam.

“We therefore see no reason that the current administration that is enjoying an unprecedented availability of funds, should fail to sustain the noble gesture.”