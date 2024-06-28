The First Lady of Jigawa State, Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi, has expressed her heartfelt appreciation to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia for the gracious hospitality extended to her and other dignitaries during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

In a statement released by Zainab Rabo Ringim, Special Assistant Media Affairs to the Governor of Jigawa State, it was highlighted that the special invitation to the Jigawa First Lady was in recognition of her exemplary contributions to humanitarian causes and women’s empowerment in Jigawa State.

During the recently concluded 2024 Hajj exercise, Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi was warmly received by His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud alongside distinguished guests from 90 countries, showcasing a remarkable display of international diplomacy and cultural exchange.

Rabo emphasized that Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi’s humanitarian efforts, which garnered international attention, were inspired by her husband’s numerous programs aimed at improving the lives of ordinary people in Jigawa State.

Acknowledging the honour of being hosted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the statement underscored that such a gesture signifies special recognition and respect, reflecting a significant milestone in the Jigawa First Lady’s humanitarian endeavours. It further solidifies her role as a champion of social causes and a symbol of Nigerian-Saudi friendship, akin to ‘Dan Modi’.

Following the royal reception, Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi reaffirmed her commitment to lifelong service to humanity. She expressed profound gratitude to King Salman AbdulAzeez Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, stating, ‘As leaders, we must align our actions, teachings, and practices with divine mandates.’

The 2024 Hajj royal treatment highlights the strengthening diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, fostering greater cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations.

