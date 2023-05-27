The Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, on Friday, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by airlines across the country.

Hassan stated this during his inspection visit to the Hajj terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to monitor the airlift operation of the second batch of Nasarawa State pilgrims and also to inspect the Aero Contractors aircraft deployed in the exercise.

The chairman, who was accompanied on the visit by the Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Idris Al-Makura, said he was delighted with the pace and the quality of the aircraft deployed in the operation and expressed the hope that the airliners and the state boards would sustain the momentum.

“I am very cool and happy with the way and manner we are going. I’m really satisfied. I pray and hope that we continue in the same way and tempo we started up till the end I pray that we end the operation very well.

“I am also particularly very impressed with the quality and standard of the aircraft deployed which has many business class seats. It meant that we can have many business class on board the aircraft,” the NAHCON boss said.

The flag-off/inauguration ceremony of the 2023 Hajj was held on Thursday with the airlift of the first batch of 470 Nasarawa State pilgrims by Max Air to Madina.

Over 1, 400 pilgrims from Nasarawa, Plateau and Benue states have so far been airlifted to the Holy Land.

Zamfara and Kwara state pilgrims are expected to be airlifted from Sokoto and Ilorin international airports by Air Peace and Flynas later tonight.

