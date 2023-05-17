President Muhammadu Buhari’s allocation of 40 per cent portion of the total number of Nigerian Muslim pilgrims that will be airlifted to the holy land of Mecca to Flynas, a Saudi airline has started raising dust.

Under the allocation arrangement, FlyNas has been allocated the highest slot to airlift 28, 515 intending pilgrims equivalent to 40 per cent of the total figure of the pilgrims going to the holy land in 2023.

While the highest figure goes to Flynas, other Nigerian airlines including Max Air got the slot to airlift 16,326 pilgrims; Air Peace 11,348; Azman Air 8,660 and Aero Contractors 7,833 under the federal government quota.

Buhari had approved the Saudi-based Flynas and other Nigerian airlines including Max Air, Air Peace, Azman Air, Aero Contractors, Arik Air and Value Jet to fly Nigerian pilgrims.

While the first five were selected to fly pilgrims from the 36 states and FCT, Arik and Value Jet were selected to offer charter services to pilgrims travelling through private tour operators.

Allocation of the highest number to the Saudi airline has been described as unfair to the Nigerian carriers by some concerned Nigerians who have queried the reason why a foreign carrier will enjoy preferential treatment over the Nigerian airlines.

According to one of those aggrieved with the slot, “It is not right for a Saudi carrier to take 40 per cent of our pilgrims when we pay all requisite taxes to Saudi authorities for each passenger and flight. Is Flynas offering the services free?”

Earlier, the Independent Hajj Reporters, a civil society organization that monitors and reports Hajj and Umrah activities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, urged the Federal and State Governments to subsidize the differences in the prices of air tickets of Nigerian 2023 intending Hajj pilgrims.

NAHCON had at the weekend announced an increase of $250 in the flight tickets of the 2023 Hajj intending pilgrims due to the closure of Sudan airspace because of the ongoing war in the North African country.

The increase in air tickets comes after pilgrims have completed the payment of the Hajj fare as announced by NAHCON.

The 2023 Hajj fare was based on airlifting Nigerian pilgrims through Sudan airspace to Saudi Arabia, whereby flight ticket prices were calculated based on the number of flight hours to Saudi Arabia via Sudanese airspace.





“Having paid the approved Hajj fare, we know Nigerian Muslims or Nigerian intending pilgrims would have to pay the differences in the air tickets if time permits; but we are worried that with less than 10 days to the commencement of airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, asking pilgrims to pay the difference at this time will definitely derail the airlift exercise”, the civil society organization declared.

A statement by the national coordinator of the organization, Ibrahim Muhammad said, “We are appealing to the Federal and State Governments to liaise with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and offer to settle the differences for the respective number of pilgrims from their states in the event that Sudan airspace remains closed before the commencement of airlift.

“We appeal that the Federal Government takes 50 per cent while states pay the balance of 50 per cent for the numbers of intending pilgrims from their states.

“While we commend the Federal Government’s efforts in evacuating Nigerians who are stranded in Sudan, we appeal to the government to extend the same gesture to Nigerian intending pilgrims by subsidizing the 2023 Hajj air ticket,” the CSO said.

