Hajj 2023: FCT board registers 600 pilgrims within 1 month

The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) has so far registered over forty percent of its last year’s hajj allocation for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

A statement from the Director of the Board, Mallam Muhammad Nasiru Danmallam stated that the Board has collected deposits from those who wish to perform the Hajj through the Board because of its outstanding services in previous operations.

The Director disclosed that Intending Pilgrims have deposited a minimum of Two Million Five Hundred Naira (N2, 500,000.00) only to book their seat for the exercise across the six area councils and the head office of the Board located at the central business district, Abuja.

Danmallam said the registration is on a first come–first–served basis via a bank draft in line with the principle of fairness in the services of residents of the territory.

He said, intending pilgrims who wish to partake in the exercise are expected to present a bank draft of a minimum of N2,500,000.00 (Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only payable to the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abuja to book a seat for the 2023 hajj exercise pending the release of the actual hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He said that the Board has resolved to redouble its effort to enhance services to the registered Intending Pilgrims through the new strategies introduced for the forthcoming Hajj exercise.

