Hajj 2022: Why we organised prayers for peace, successful 2023 elections in Nigeria — NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has explained that it organised a national prayer session as part of activities for Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s Hajj at Arafat because Nigeria needs lots of prayers.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, while fielding questions from Nigerian journalists covering the ongoing Hajj, said the country needed Allah’s support to overcome its various challenges, including insecurity, economic downturn and a successful 2023 general election.

“We organised the prayer session because we know that we certainly need prayers in Nigeria. One incident that is a reminder is what happened in Sokoto when Muslims were about to go to the airport to board and they were attacked. I don’t know whatever could be one’s belief that will make it warrant to go and attack pilgrims.

“What I am saying is the level of insecurity in our nation. The Economic downturn requires prayer and importantly too, we are going into an election year. We need Allah’s support to produce for us leaders that will guide the country to prosperity and security,” Hassan said.

Tribune Online reports that ulamas from Nigeria, under the umbrella of National Ulamas for the 2022 Hajj, on Friday in Saudi Arabia offered prayers for peace and an end to the various security challenges facing the country.

Prayers were held in English, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Nupe and Fulfulde by different clerics, beseeching Allah to allow peace to reign in Nigeria. The Ulamas also prayed for an end to banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Speaking before the prayers were offered, Alhaji Hassan said the prayer session was imperative considering the situation Nigeria found itself in now.

According to him, there was the need for the Ulamas and other pilgrims to intercede on behalf of Nigeria through prayers, considering the spate of insecurity and the fact that the country was entering another election year in 2023.

“I want to ask you to please pray for our country to have peaceful elections. As you all know we are on the path to changing government. By the next Hajj, we will have a new government.

“I pray that God should give us a new government that will lead Nigeria to development. I also ask you to pray for the security challenge we have in the country.

He, therefore, urged the Ulamas to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors, ministers, and commissioners, saying, “for if Allah guide aright, they will lead us well.”

