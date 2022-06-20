Hajj 2022: Tambuwal urges Sokoto pilgrims to pray for peace, unity

As the first batch of Sokoto State Muslim pilgrims for this year’s Hajj exercise depart for Saudi Arabia, the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has admonished them to pray for the peace, unity as well as more development in the state and country in general.

The governor also urged the intending pilgrims from the state to abide by the rules and regulations of the Hajj exercise, reaffirming its significance as one of the five pillars of Islam.

Tambuwal made the remarks Sunday evening while inaugurating the first flight of the intending pilgrims from the state who took off from the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto.

A statement signed by the media aide to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said a total of 420 intending pilgrims from Gada, Yabo and Wurno local government areas of the state together with some officials of the state Pilgrims Welfare Agency departed on the first flight from Sokoto to Jeddah.

Subsequently, five flights will convey the entire state contingents numbering over 2000.

The governor further assured that the state government has done everything possible for the success of the exercise, especially in the areas of guidance on how to perform the Hajj, particularly for those visiting the holy land for the first time, and general healthcare for the entire pilgrims contingent.

While praying for the successful conduct of the Hajj exercise, the governor also urged the pilgrims to abide by the COVID-19 protocols and other regulations outlined by the Saudi authority.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar urged the pilgrims to be steadfast in the performance and observance of their worship so as to make it effective.

He also implored them to pray for the successful and hitch-free conduct of next year’s general elections and the emergence of good leaders in the state and country in general.





The Sultan thanked the state ulema for their efforts in educating the pilgrims, just as he applauded the state government for its support and cooperation with the Pilgrims Welfare Agency.

Also in his address, the leader of the government delegation to the pilgrimage, the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA), Aminu Manya Achida assured the government of his committee’s commitment to the success of the exercise.

He appealed to the pilgrims to give the committee maximum cooperation to enable it to perform its task effectively.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Hajj 2022: Tambuwal urges Sokoto pilgrims to pray for peace, unity

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Hajj 2022: Tambuwal urges Sokoto pilgrims to pray for peace, unity

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Hajj 2022: Tambuwal urges Sokoto pilgrims to pray for peace, unity