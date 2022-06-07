Hajj 2022: Be fair, accurate in your reportage, NAHCON chairman charges media team

Members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)’s National Media Team for the 2022 Hajj have been tasked to be fair, accurate and objective in their reportage of the Hajj both before and during the spiritual exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The charge was given on Tuesday by NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, while inaugurating the team at the Commission headquarters, Hajj House, in Abuja.

While congratulating members for being selected to be on the team, Hassan urged them to always seek clarifications from the commission on any issues before reporting same.

Hassan further urged members of the team to abode by the rules of the Saudi Arabian government throughout the period of Hajj, adding that they should also work towards projecting a good image of Nigeria.

The NAHCON boss told them that being part of the officials of the Hajj body during the spiritual exercise, they should familiarise themselves with the fundamentals of Hajj as some pilgrims might ask them certain questions on the exercise.

Speaking earlier, the NAHCON Commissioner in charge Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Service, Sheikh Suleiman Momoh, told members to see their selections as rare privilege.





According to him, “You have to see your selection as a rare privilege. You have to be grateful to Allah for being selected to be part of this team.

“Nigeria is highly populated and out of this population, quite a number are media professionals and out of these, you were selected for the Hajj.”

Momoh urged members to do their job with the fear of Allah and not only to portray NAHCON’s image well but also the image of Nigeria.

The commissioner referred members of the media team to the Qu’ranic injunction on verifying information brought to Muslims very well, declaring that, “before you become pressman, you are a Muslim. I advise that you to do your job very diligently.”

Responding on behalf of the team, NAHCON Deputy Director Information and Publications, who doubles as the leader of the National Media Team, Hajia Fatima Mohammed Mustapha, expressed gratitude to the commission for the opportunity given members to serve in the team.

According to her, the team would not disappoint the commission, adding that members would remain professional in their reportage of this year’s Hajj exercise.

