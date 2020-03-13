Hajj 2020: NAHCON inaugurates airlines screening committee

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has inaugurated the airlines screening committee for Hajj 2020.

A statement signed by Fatima Muhammad Mustapha of the Information and Publications Division quoted the chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, as advising the committee, during the inauguration on Tuesday, to be honest and transparent in the course of discharging its duties.

Hassan said the committee was vital to the success of hajj this year and urged the members to see their assignment as a trust and, therefore, put the welfare of the pilgrims before any other considerations.

Members of the committee were drawn from relevant government aviation agencies like the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Others are NAHCON board members, representatives of states’ pilgrims welfare boards as well as officials from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Nigerian Customs Service.

The chairman of the committee, who is also the executive commissioner in charge of operations at the commission, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, assured the NAHCON chairman of the commitment of the members to the realisation of the objectives for which the committee was set up.

Hardawa said the committee would work in tandem with the policy thrust of the commission in ensuring the reduction of the hajj fare and the number of days pilgrims stay in Saudi Arabia.

He thanked the chairman for the confidence reposed in them.